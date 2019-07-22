EPS for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) Expected At $0.37; Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) SI Decreased By 4.42%

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) had a decrease of 4.42% in short interest. AKTS’s SI was 2.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.42% from 2.13 million shares previously. With 203,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s short sellers to cover AKTS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 499,935 shares traded. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has risen 11.99% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical AKTS News: 09/04/2018 – Akoustis Expands Commercial Product Portfolio with New 3.8 GHz BAW RF Filter; 10/05/2018 – AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $15 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 12/03/2018 – Akoustis Announces Industry’s First Commercial 5.2 GHz BAW RF Filter; 06/03/2018 Akoustis Announces Major Milestone by Freezing Its First Generation Single Crystal BAW Manufacturing Process; 10/05/2018 – Akoustis Announces Pricing of $15 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Secured Notes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akoustis Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKTS); 11/05/2018 – Akoustis Announces New Tier-One Mobile Infrastructure OEM Customer and Purchase Orders for RF Filters

Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) to report $0.37 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 27.59% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. STXB’s profit would be $5.10 million giving it 15.12 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 12.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 6,425 shares traded. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) has risen 4.98% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Completes Comanche Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $308.40 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. It has a 20.92 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S.

More notable recent Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 55% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Akoustis to Be Added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes Today After Market Close – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Akoustis Announces New Purchase Order from Defense Customer for Five XBAWâ„¢ Filters – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2019: AMRX, OASM, AKTS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akoustis (AKTS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.3% – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. The company has market cap of $165.91 million. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things.