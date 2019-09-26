EPS for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Expected At $1.47; World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report $1.47 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. SAVE’s profit would be $100.61M giving it 6.28 P/E if the $1.47 EPS is correct. After having $1.69 EPS previously, Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s analysts see -13.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 791,170 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y

Among 6 analysts covering World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. World Wrestling Entertainment has $110 highest and $7900 lowest target. $91.86’s average target is 29.36% above currents $71.01 stock price. World Wrestling Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. See World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $94.0000 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $90.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Benchmark

21/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital New Target: $85.0000 100.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 7,596 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny stated it has 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hennessy Advsr accumulated 324,700 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 10,000 are held by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 303,541 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 99,000 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 209 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 16,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 1.75 million shares. 107,771 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Advisory Networks Ltd Llc holds 0% or 25 shares. 93,508 are held by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. State Street accumulated 1.39M shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 552,537 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. As of February 7, 2017, it operated approximately 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It has a 7.04 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 29 A319s, 45 A320ceos, 5 A320neos, and 16 A321ceos.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30. Shares for $104,800 were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31. 176 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares with value of $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Get Lean: 5 Ways to Save Money in Any Economy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “”Blindsided by the beauty”: architects struggle to save Cairo’s historic heart – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Streamline Your Skin Care to 3 Proven Products and Save – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Save More Money for Your Next Vacation With This Simple Trick – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fit for porpoise: China races to save last Yangtze river mammal – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wexford Capital Lp holds 1.17% or 139,499 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 3,966 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 9,595 shares. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management has 0.09% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 15,140 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com holds 0% or 2,870 shares. 159,101 were reported by Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 93 shares. 4,009 are held by Profund Advsrs Ltd. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 71,383 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maplelane Ltd Co reported 0.5% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,835 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 26,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 84,000 shares. Virtu Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 69,174 shares.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.59 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 85.14 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.