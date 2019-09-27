EPS for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Expected At $1.68; SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Has 1.62 Sentiment

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report $1.68 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.18% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. SPR’s profit would be $173.87 million giving it 12.39 P/E if the $1.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.71 EPS previously, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -1.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 99,661 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO

SS&C Technologies Inc (SSNC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 203 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 125 trimmed and sold stock positions in SS&C Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 199.24 million shares, down from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SS&C Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 15 to 11 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 103 Increased: 135 New Position: 68.

Banbury Partners Llc holds 8.57% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for 449,999 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owns 1.86 million shares or 8.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Incline Global Management Llc has 6.08% invested in the company for 512,322 shares. The New York-based Lionstone Capital Management Llc has invested 5.99% in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.50 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 1.28M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.22M for 14.87 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 17.34% above currents $83.24 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of SPR in report on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.

