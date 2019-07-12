EPS for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) Expected At $-0.57; CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) Covered By 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report $-0.57 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $-0.69 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 96.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 28,484 shares traded. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has risen 4.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SPRO News: 02/04/2018 – SPERO THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.59; 10/05/2018 – Spero Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 23/05/2018 – Spero Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Data for Two Product Candidates from its Potentiator Platform; 02/04/2018 – SPERO THERAPEUTICS INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $87.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SPERO THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS IAN A. CRITCHLEY, PH.D., AS HEAD OF CLINICAL MICROBIOLOGY; 02/04/2018 Spero Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.59; 10/05/2018 – Spero Therapeutics: SPR994 Phase 3 Initiation Anticipated Around Yr-End 2018; 10/05/2018 – SPERO THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES WILL INCREASE THROUGH 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spero Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPRO); 16/04/2018 – Spero Therapeutics Highlights SPR741 Phase 1 and Preclinical Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

Among 2 analysts covering CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CoreLogic had 5 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28. Stephens downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, January 29 report. See CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $39 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/01/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $51 New Target: $40 Downgrade

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $183.39 million. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. It currently has negative earnings.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 37.64 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

