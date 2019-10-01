EPS for Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) Expected At $0.26; Electromed (ELMD) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Analysts expect Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 52.94% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. SPAR’s profit would be $9.18 million giving it 13.13 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Spartan Motors, Inc.’s analysts see 73.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 217,739 shares traded or 17.92% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR C$0.05, EST. EPS C$0.06 (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 29/03/2018 – Spartan and CRAFT Sportswear Partner to Create High-Performance Apparel Specifically Designed for Obstacle Course Racing; 07/03/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SPARTAN FLEET VEHICLES AND SERVICES, UNIT OF CO, ANNOUNCED HAS SIGNED EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MOTIV POWER SYSTEMS; 24/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Leadership Presented With Patriot Award Recognizing Workplace Support Of Active Military; 29/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS – CO’S UNIT HAS BEEN AWARDED A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL JOINT POWERS ALLIANCE; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circu; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy

Electromed Inc (ELMD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -5.75, from 6.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 6 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 8 sold and decreased stakes in Electromed Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.13 million shares, down from 4.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Electromed Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $482.14 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 40.15 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.

