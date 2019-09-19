EPS for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Expected At $2.31; Last Week Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Coverage

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report $2.31 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 9.48% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. SPGI’s profit would be $568.95M giving it 27.56 P/E if the $2.31 EPS is correct. After having $2.43 EPS previously, S&P Global Inc.’s analysts see -4.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $254.69. About 1.10M shares traded. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 21.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SPGI News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 26/03/2018 – Forget tariffs – bring in Europe or Japan and hold talks with China, says S&P Global CEO; 24/05/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – S&P GLOBAL RATINGS PLANS TO ESTABLISH DOMESTIC CREDIT RATING AGENCY IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Chinese banks overshadow Western counterparts in latest global bank rankings; 03/04/2018 – U.S. broadcast deal market low in value but high in diversity; 14/03/2018 – Kagan Releases Fourth Quarter 2017 U.S. Multichannel Subscriber Report; 25/04/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 23; 28/03/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 26; 11/05/2018 – Glencore temporarily barred from Platts’ Singapore fuel oil pricing process

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.90% above currents $70.75 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by UBS. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. See Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. It has a 32.36 P/E ratio. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research and analytics, information, and benchmarks to the investors, issuers, and other market participants.

More notable recent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CDW Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “S&P Global Platts: FACTBOX finds crude supply under threat after Saudi Arabia attack – PRNewswire” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ecolab Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Fifth Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “S&P Global Platts acquires Live Rice Index – PRNewswire” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Global (SPGI) Acquires Canadian Enerdata – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. S&P Global has $27400 highest and $226 lowest target. $261.43’s average target is 2.65% above currents $254.69 stock price. S&P Global had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. UBS upgraded S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) on Tuesday, May 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 9. UBS maintained S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $26000 target. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform”. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Bancorp In reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tdam Usa holds 72,699 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Capital City Company Fl has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fisher Asset Lc reported 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bancorp Of Stockton accumulated 2,955 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 299,689 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. 4,600 were reported by First City Cap Mgmt. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,886 shares. Moreover, Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.23% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 38,013 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 35,413 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny has 28,780 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Vgi Prns Limited reported 1.94M shares stake.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.70 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 26.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.