EPS for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Expected At $1.37; Shorts at BEAZLEY PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (BZLYF) Raised By 3.03%

BEAZLEY PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had an increase of 3.03% in short interest. BZLYF’s SI was 245,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.03% from 238,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 500 shares traded or 157.73% up from the average. Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $1.37 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 8.73% from last quarter’s $1.26 EPS. LUV’s profit would be $743.99 million giving it 9.58 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Southwest Airlines Co.’s analysts see 95.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACKNOWLEDGES ISSUANCE OF EMERGENCY AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE 2018-09-51 BY FAA TO AIRLINES OPERATING CFM56-7B ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – FAA orders ’emergency’ engine inspections after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Engine Inspections Complete; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q RASM COMPARABLE WITH YR AGO RECAST RASM; 19/04/2018 – AP CORRECTS STORY ON SOUTHWEST TO REMOVE REFERENCE TO FAA; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Philadelphia After Blown Engine: Reports — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $28.52 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 9,529 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 64,696 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.01% or 4,689 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.1% or 711,891 shares. Blair William And Il reported 11,644 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com holds 66,731 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 228 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1.16 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Com reported 228,025 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.29% or 265,213 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.33% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.32% or 716,735 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”. Imperial Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28.