EPS for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Expected At $1.07; CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.93% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. LUV’s profit would be $575.14 million giving it 12.19 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, Southwest Airlines Co.’s analysts see -21.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 570,387 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position; 24/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Manufacturer of engine that blew up last week on a Southwest Airlines jet was preparing before the; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE HAD `VERY SOLID’ FIRST QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $78.5000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is -8.56% below currents $77.79 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of CONE in report on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $78.5000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $28.05 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Secs invested in 0.11% or 4,766 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.12% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 16,753 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 6,010 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 71,102 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny holds 1.85% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 383,202 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 4,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 7,710 shares. Principal Group Inc reported 724,943 shares. Midas Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Utah Retirement System invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 2,562 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 5.17M shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney has 1.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 101,100 shares. Duncker Streett, a Missouri-based fund reported 329 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Among 3 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $5700 lowest target. $58.67’s average target is 12.42% above currents $52.19 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Southwest Airlines a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Southwest Airlines Accelerates Its Hawaii Expansion – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Southwest pilots union leader says 737 Max may not return until March – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines’ Unit Costs Will Plummet in 2020 and 2021 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CyrusOne gets interest from rival Digital Realty as possible bidders gather, report says – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CyrusOne Data Centers in Northern Virginia Qualify for Tax Incentives – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 81,182 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Comm Inc holds 126,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc owns 592,041 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 318,192 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Amp Cap Investors reported 72,205 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 7,900 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,578 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc holds 0.01% or 3,324 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 136,614 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation has 37,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Janney Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,152 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 84,689 shares. Illinois-based Heitman Real Secs Lc has invested 0.77% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). C M Bidwell Assoc Limited holds 13 shares.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.81 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.