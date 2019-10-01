EPS for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Expected At $1.07; Advent Capital Management Lowered By $18.75 Million Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.93% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. LUV’s profit would be $575.13M giving it 12.81 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, Southwest Airlines Co.’s analysts see -21.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 299,791 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Provides Travel For Hundreds Of Patients Through Medical Transportation Grant Program; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: MAX OPTIONS EXERCISED TO REPLACE RETIRING AIRCRAFT; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK SNAGS FORMER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC FOR COO ROLE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Cancels 40 Flights for Engine Inspections; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED

Advent Capital Management decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 78.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boeing Co/The now has $214.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $380.66. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $29.48 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Among 3 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $5700 lowest target. $58.67’s average target is 6.98% above currents $54.84 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6400 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 11.04% above currents $380.66 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, July 25. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.84 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.