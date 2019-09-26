EPS for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Expected At $0.58; HIGHLAND COPPER CO ORDINARY SHARES (HDRSF) Shorts Down By 26.17%

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. SBSI’s profit would be $19.58 million giving it 14.92 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Southside Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 5.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 10,913 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 0.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA

HIGHLAND COPPER CO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HDRSF) had a decrease of 26.17% in short interest. HDRSF’s SI was 11,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.17% from 14,900 shares previously. With 18,900 avg volume, 1 days are for HIGHLAND COPPER CO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HDRSF)’s short sellers to cover HDRSF’s short positions. The stock increased 39.66% or $0.0115 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0405. About 10,000 shares traded. Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDRSF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.74, from 0.7 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.99% less from 17.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fidelity Natl Fincl invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). D E Shaw And Communications Inc reported 43,054 shares. American Group accumulated 23,999 shares. 57,758 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Aperio Gru Limited invested in 0% or 18,577 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 4,288 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 44 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 22,903 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 51,154 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 13,134 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 8,105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.23 million are held by Renaissance Techs Limited. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 59,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 1.96M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $91,604 activity. Garrett John Robert also bought $1,405 worth of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) on Wednesday, May 15. 1,500 shares were bought by Sammons John F Jr, worth $49,770. $33,010 worth of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares were bought by MORGAN TONY K.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate.

