EPS for Southern Copper (SCCO) Expected At $0.52; Sanderson Farms (SAFM)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Analysts expect Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter's $0.48 EPS. SCCO's profit would be $401.99 million giving it 16.67 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Southern Copper Corporation's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 440,237 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500.

Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 101 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 113 reduced and sold their stakes in Sanderson Farms Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 19.85 million shares, down from 22.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sanderson Farms Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 83 Increased: 55 New Position: 46.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $26.80 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 18.44 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold Southern Copper Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The firm sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to clients who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. It has a 104.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments.

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.18M for 16.81 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. for 749,913 shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 383,945 shares or 3.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 2.21% invested in the company for 210,016 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has invested 2.17% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 169,359 shares.