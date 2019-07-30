EPS for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Expected At $-0.40; Shorts at Amkor Technology (AMKR) Raised By 1.99%

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report $-0.40 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 45.21% from last quarter’s $-0.73 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 38,936 shares traded. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has declined 48.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SRNE News: 08/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Show Financial Services Expertise in Spring 2018 Industry Conferences; 27/03/2018 – SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS UNSECURED $120.5M CONV NOTE FINAN; 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Fincl Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SRNE); 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myelom; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Financial Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys 1.4% Position in Sorrento Therapeutics

Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) had an increase of 1.99% in short interest. AMKR’s SI was 3.73M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.99% from 3.66 million shares previously. With 1.42M avg volume, 3 days are for Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s short sellers to cover AMKR’s short positions. The SI to Amkor Technology Inc’s float is 3.76%. The stock increased 10.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 452,448 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has declined 16.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 43.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

More notable recent Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amkor Technology (AMKR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amkor Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMKR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) CEO Steve Kelley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Amkor Leads 5G mmWave Smartphone, IoT and Emerging Applications with Antenna-in-Package Technology – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Amkor Technology, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 89.58 million shares or 1.13% more from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 119,718 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 100,283 shares. Vanguard Group owns 9.14 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 295,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 77,752 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company. Victory Management has 25,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 1,500 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 184,311 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 41,693 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). D E Shaw & reported 0.03% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 89,943 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 26.34% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 146,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 300 shares. California-based First Republic Inv Management Inc has invested 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Moreover, D E Shaw Comm has 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 68,126 shares. Millennium Management Lc owns 104,217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). 35,470 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) or 100 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 15,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Associate has 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 306,798 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) or 178,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 234,254 shares. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 10,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 112,154 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sorrento Therapeutics News: SRNE Stock Tanks on Equity Offering – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Sorrento (SRNE) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Sorrento (SRNE) Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sorrento Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by FBR Capital.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company has market cap of $320.07 million. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease.