EPS for Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS) Expected At $-0.09; Gates Capital Management Has Lowered By $23.25 Million Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position

Analysts expect Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Sophiris Bio, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.0393 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8996. About 70,813 shares traded. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) has declined 65.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SPHS News: 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE OF $22.1 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $19.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS ARE INITIATED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sophiris Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPHS); 21/03/2018 – SOPHIRIS – EXPECTS CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – Sophiris Bio 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/03/2018 Sophiris Bio 4Q Loss/Shr 13c

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) stake by 20.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 1.16 million shares with $90.16M value, down from 1.45 million last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New now has $4.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 528,246 shares traded or 13.38% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $27.18 million. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Sophiris Bio, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 3.17% less from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 13,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company has 10,000 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,234 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) or 243,523 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Sabby Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 33,643 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 34,328 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 23,518 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,338 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc invested in 0.04% or 40,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 5,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 2,678 shares. Northern Trust has 70,600 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sophiris Bio has $6 highest and $3.5 lowest target. $4.83’s average target is 436.91% above currents $0.8996 stock price. Sophiris Bio had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Maxim Group. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Maxim Group maintained Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.