EPS for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) Expected At $0.19; Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Shorts Increased By 8.62%

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 23.SONM’s profit would be $3.87M giving it 3.87 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -480.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 254,499 shares traded or 55.21% up from the average. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) had an increase of 8.62% in short interest. CDTX’s SI was 949,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.62% from 874,300 shares previously. With 145,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s short sellers to cover CDTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 267,913 shares traded. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 65.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDTX News: 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 3 RESPECT PROPHYLAXIS TRIAL EXPECTED TO PRODUCE AN INTERIM FUTILITY READ-OUT IN 2019, PROVIDE TOPLINE RESULTS IN 2020; 21/05/2018 – Cidara: Grant to Support Development of Immunotherapy Agents Targeting Multi-drug Resistant Gram-negative Bacterial Infections; 19/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Lead Antifungal Rezafungin; 21/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL DATA AND ANALYSES FROM STRIVE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRM POSITIVE EFFICACY RESULTS IN BOTH REZAFUNGIN ARMS; 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of lnvasive Fungal Infections; 21/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Provides Clinical Data Updates for its Lead Antifungal Rezafungin; 21/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL DATA FOR REZAFUNGIN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cidara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDTX); 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BOTH TREATMENT AND PREVENTION ON TRACK TO START MID-2018; 10/05/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics 1Q Loss $16.7M

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company has market cap of $59.85 million. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud software and application services. It currently has negative earnings. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. The company has market cap of $59.00 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid.

