EPS for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) Expected At $0.19; Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (BG) Shorts Decreased By 13.85%

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 23.SONM’s profit would be $3.87 million giving it 4.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -480.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 513,480 shares traded or 224.96% up from the average. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) had a decrease of 13.85% in short interest. BG’s SI was 3.68 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.85% from 4.28 million shares previously. With 1.44 million avg volume, 3 days are for Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s short sellers to cover BG’s short positions. The SI to Bunge Limited Bunge Limited’s float is 2.63%. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 656,523 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company has market cap of $66.98 million. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud software and application services. It currently has negative earnings. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Asset owns 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 12,202 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 69,813 shares. Fil Limited owns 1.76 million shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 1,500 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 11,400 shares stake. Principal Finance Grp stated it has 95,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0% stake. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 236,121 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Swiss Bancorp has 559,235 shares. Sarasin & Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 55,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Zachman Brian. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 20,000 shares worth $1.05 million.