EPS for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Expected At $0.57; First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Has 1.11 Sentiment

First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 20 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 18 cut down and sold their stakes in First Financial Northwest Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.33 million shares, up from 4.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Financial Northwest Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 17 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 32.56% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. SAH’s profit would be $24.59 million giving it 13.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s analysts see -8.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 287,606 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FFNW’s profit will be $2.28M for 16.67 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by First Financial Northwest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Savings Bank Northwest that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $152.05 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.46% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. for 204,885 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 119,982 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 26,917 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Zacks Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,099 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonic Automotive has $3000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is -23.55% below currents $30.74 stock price. Sonic Automotive had 10 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 11,868 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 17,625 shares. 37,088 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 171,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Lc holds 0.01% or 6,363 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 861 shares. Gsa Capital Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,728 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,823 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 180,764 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager L P has invested 0.05% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 2.61 million shares.

