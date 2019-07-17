EPS for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Expected At $0.47; MSC Industrial Direct Co Has 1.33 Sentiment

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 34.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SAH’s profit would be $20.25M giving it 12.55 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s analysts see 20.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 137,305 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has declined 6.96% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 138 funds increased or started new holdings, while 104 sold and trimmed positions in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 41.41 million shares, up from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 78 Increased: 97 New Position: 41.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.67. About 448,234 shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity.

Qv Investors Inc. holds 5.07% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for 430,381 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Llc owns 810,606 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 4.24% invested in the company for 1.77 million shares. The Colorado-based Paradice Investment Management Llc has invested 3.7% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.26 million shares.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Micro Focus International, MSC Industrial Direct, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSC Industrial Direct declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Sonic Automotive Stock Is Up 69% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sonic higher after margin beat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Sonic Automotive’s Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.