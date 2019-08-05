EPS for Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Expected At $-0.13; Rent A Center De (RCII) Has 1.66 Sentiment

Rent A Center Inc De (RCII) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 106 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 64 sold and trimmed stock positions in Rent A Center Inc De. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 48.37 million shares, up from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rent A Center Inc De in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 41 Increased: 57 New Position: 49.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 15.62% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. for 5.33 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 155,241 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Partners Llp has 1.89% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Water Island Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 508,041 shares.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 38.67 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 171,869 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS