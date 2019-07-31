EPS for SolarWinds (SWI) Expected At $0.19; Endurance International Group Holdings – Com (EIGI) SI Decreased By 5.47%

Analysts expect SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 1 after the close.SWI’s profit would be $58.91M giving it 23.58 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, SolarWinds Corporation’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 241,844 shares traded. SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc – Com (NASDAQ:EIGI) had a decrease of 5.47% in short interest. EIGI’s SI was 3.61M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.47% from 3.82 million shares previously. With 620,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc – Com (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s short sellers to cover EIGI’s short positions. The SI to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc – Com’s float is 5.43%. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 386,066 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 45.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 13/03/2018 – Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. It’s a protracted probe that may be nearing its end. $EIGI (published 30-Jan); 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Sees 2018 Rev $1.140B-$1.160B; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE EXPECTS INR404.5M INCENTIVE/YR FOR 2013-2017 PERIOD; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philanthropist Mark Beaumont BEM and Architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL – DEALS IN PRINCIPLE CONTEMPLATE SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS BY CO EQUAL TO AMOUNTS CO RESERVED FOR CASES IN QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group: Prior Guidance, Announced on Feb 13, Remains Unchanged; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE: ENTITLED FOR INR2.8B INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 04/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces the Winners of Annual Spotlight Awards

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $10,300 activity. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought $128,850 worth of stock. Shares for $59,275 were sold by Montagner Marc on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 0.37% more from 131.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regis Management Company Lc accumulated 130,000 shares. Cap Glob Investors has 10.98M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Bancorporation Of America De reported 259,978 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Bogle Management Lp De reported 142,721 shares. American Intl Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 44,768 shares. 22,796 are held by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Axa holds 120,971 shares. Sterling Lc accumulated 113,374 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Federated Inc Pa accumulated 199,693 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 218,711 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Menta Cap Lc has 0.11% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 35,760 shares.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $665.58 million. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. It has a 198.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their clients and potential clients through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns.