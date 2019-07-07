EPS for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Expected At $0.33; Cytokinetics, (CYTK) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. H.C. Wainwright maintained Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) rating on Friday, February 22. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $21 target. See Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) latest ratings:

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SUNS’s profit would be $5.27M giving it 12.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s analysts see -5.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 19,770 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has declined 1.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – ONE OF CO’S WHOLLY OWNED UNITS GOT APPROVAL FOR YONSA; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 69.77 BLN RUPEES VS 71.37 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CHURCHILL PHARMACEUTICALS, ELIGIBLE TO GET UPFRONT AND SALES-LINKED MILESTONE PAYMENT AND ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM CO; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 07/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Net Asset Value Was $16.84/Share at March 31; 21/03/2018 SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – CO GETS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF ILUMYA (TILDRAKIZUMAB-ASMN) FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 23/05/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces USFDA Approval of YONSA® (abiraterone acetate) To Treat Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer In Combination With Methylprednisolone; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.35; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Solar Senior Capital Ltd had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. Maxim Group maintained Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $259.25 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 16.61 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 10.34% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 4,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). 798,823 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 145,331 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) or 16,400 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,300 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Morgan Stanley owns 24,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt accumulated 277,503 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Tower Research Capital (Trc) stated it has 451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). West Family Investments reported 495,609 shares. Menlo Advisors Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS).

More notable recent Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Solar Senior Capital declares $0.1175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: OZK, MRVL, LSI, MNR, SUNS – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Solar Capital Ltd. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announce Bruce Spohler Named Co-CEO – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cytokinetics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data for Reldesemtiv to be Presented at the 2019 Annual Cure SMA Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cytokinetics (CYTK) Announces Preclinical Data For Reldesemtiv Presented at SMA Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21,885 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $10,965 was made by Malik Fady Ibraham on Thursday, January 10.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 124,799 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 14.22% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Cytokinetics, Incorporated shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 62,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 147,057 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Sectoral Asset Inc holds 15,582 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 439,649 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 66,603 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 21,189 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru invested in 0% or 6,701 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 16,380 shares. 1.46M are held by Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 34,831 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 97 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company has market cap of $636.09 million. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.