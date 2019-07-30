EPS for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) Expected At $-0.39; BOOZT AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (BOZTY) Sellers Increased By 72.41% Their Shorts

BOOZT AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) had an increase of 72.41% in short interest. BOZTY’s SI was 10,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 72.41% from 5,800 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 1 days are for BOOZT AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)’s short sellers to cover BOZTY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 468 shares traded. Boozt AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see 30.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 9,315 shares traded. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) has declined 13.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGL News: 29/05/2018 – Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website; 15/05/2018 – Sol-Gel Technologies 1Q EPS 39c

More notable recent Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 49% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sol-Gel Technologies Hosting Analyst & Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sol-Gel Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Epsolay® Phase 3 Program in Papulopustular Rosacea – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/08: (SGMO) (PRVL) (SLGL) (SYMC) (ITCI) (OAS) (JNPR) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company has market cap of $193.67 million. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products.

Boozt AB , together with its subsidiaries, sells clothes, shoes, and accessories in Sweden, rest of the Nordics, and rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $327.40 million. It operates through three divisions: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. It has a 36.54 P/E ratio. The firm operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand fashion online store with approximately 600 brands, including premium, commercial, and fast fashion brands for women, men, and children.