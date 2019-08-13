Analysts expect Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 25.49% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. SQM’s profit would be $100.02 million giving it 17.88 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s analysts see 22.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.93% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 1.14 million shares traded or 51.55% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Nutrien’s SQM Investment for $65/Shr, Gross Valuation of Approximately $4.07; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA SQMa.SN – QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MLN, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Vector Group Ltd (Put) (VGR) stake by 351.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 353,200 shares as Vector Group Ltd (Put) (VGR)’s stock rose 20.56%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 453,700 shares with $4.90 million value, up from 100,500 last quarter. Vector Group Ltd (Put) now has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 1.68M shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has $50 highest and $3100 lowest target. $40.80’s average target is 50.11% above currents $27.18 stock price. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1.

Sociedad Qu??mica y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.15 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 478,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap owns 22,968 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). 126,739 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited. Amer reported 65,325 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.04% or 100,342 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 6,935 shares. Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,214 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 4,263 shares. Regions Corporation invested in 11,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rothschild Inv Il has 0.05% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 4,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Private Advisor Grp has 0.05% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 227,015 shares.

