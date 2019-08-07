Analysts expect Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 25.49% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. SQM’s profit would be $100.02 million giving it 17.84 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s analysts see 22.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 766,874 shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Prime-2 rating to Nutrien’s commercial paper program; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to Buy Nutrien Stake in SQM for $4.1 Billion; 09/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE – CHILE’S CORFO FILES COMPLAINT WITH ANTITRUST REGULATORS IN EFFORT TO BLOCK SALE OF SQM STAKE TO TIANQI LITHIUM OR OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES – DOCUMENT; 17/05/2018 – Meditations On The Future Of Tesla Energy rEVolution: Next Brilliant Move For Elon Musk After Kidman Lithium Deal Can Be Buying Stake In SQM; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys $4.1bn stake in Chile’s SQM

Crocs Inc (CROX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 93 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 94 reduced and sold holdings in Crocs Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 66.71 million shares, down from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Crocs Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 72 Increased: 60 New Position: 33.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. for 124,856 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 1.05 million shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackstone Group L.P. has 0.86% invested in the company for 6.90 million shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Management Llc has invested 0.68% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 93,276 shares.

Sociedad Qu??mica y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.14 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 17.55 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 24 to “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

