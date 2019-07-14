EPS for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC) Expected At $0.20; 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Had 0 Bulls

Analysts expect SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.68 EPS change or 77.27% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. T_SNC’s profit would be $35.11 million giving it 31.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s analysts see -350.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 505,497 shares traded. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering 4imprint Group PLC (LON:FOUR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 4imprint Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Corporate” rating by FinnCap given on Thursday, January 17. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Liberum Capital downgraded 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Liberum Capital has “Hold” rating and GBX 2500 target. Berenberg upgraded the shares of FOUR in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, January 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Peel Hunt. The stock of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Liberum Capital. Peel Hunt downgraded the shares of FOUR in report on Tuesday, May 7 to “Add” rating. See 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering SNC – Lavalin (TSE:SNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SNC – Lavalin had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Sunday, February 24 report.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. provides engineering and construction, and activities and maintenance services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The firm operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, and Capital divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

More notable recent SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canada’s Trudeau regains momentum in election race after scandal – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TSX falls 0.48 percent to 16,462.95 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canada judge rules SNC Lavalin corruption case can go to trial – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SNC-Lavalin names Ian Edwards interim president, CEO, shares rise 5% – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “The close: Canadaâ€™s main stock index ends June on high note – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

The stock increased 0.78% or GBX 20 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2570. About 28,238 shares traded. 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.