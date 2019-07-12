EPS for Snap Inc. (SNAP) Expected At $-0.21; Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Shorts Decreased By 10.2%

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) had a decrease of 10.2% in short interest. SLAB’s SI was 1.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.2% from 1.45M shares previously. With 367,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s short sellers to cover SLAB’s short positions. The SI to Silicon Laboratories Inc’s float is 3.07%. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 241,392 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M

Analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Snap Inc.’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 25.88 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has declined 2.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNAP News: 07/05/2018 – SNAP INC – APPOINTED TIM STONE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WITH AN EXPECTED START DATE OF MAY 16, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Snap: Cuts Were Primarily in Engineering and Sales; 30/03/2018 – Snap: Cuts Totaled About 7% of Workforc; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 08/03/2018 – Snap’s Nip and Tuck — Heard on the Street Update; 22/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESPERSON SAYS CONFIRMS SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, IS JOINING COMPANY AS VP, ENGINEERING; 08/03/2018 – Snap confirms it will lay off ‘just over 120’ employees; 30/03/2018 – Snap Expects Lease-Related Charges Mostly in 2Q and 3Q; 03/04/2018 – Snap is in advanced talks to open a Saudi Arabian office, according to sources; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. The firm offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It has a 73.73 P/E ratio. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation holds 688,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 11,924 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,197 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.47% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 737,069 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 25,704 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Pier Ltd Llc holds 1.15% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 91,666 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 117,715 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc owns 0.02% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 34,687 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 28,276 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Swiss Bancorporation holds 78,600 shares. Regions Fincl owns 2,175 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo initiated Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) earned “Hold” rating by Needham on Thursday, January 31.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $87,740 activity. On Friday, February 15 BOCK WILLIAM G sold $87,740 worth of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 1,000 shares.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company. The company has market cap of $21.10 billion. It offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a suite of content tools for partners to build, edit, and publish snaps and attachments based on editorial content; and Spectacles, which are sunglasses that capture video from a human perspective.

Among 11 analysts covering Snap (NYSE:SNAP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Snap had 24 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by BTIG Research. Canaccord Genuity maintained Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $1300 target. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS.