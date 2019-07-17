EPS for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Expected At $0.01; Sensato Investors Has Trimmed Netease (NTES) Position

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. SMSI’s profit would be $320,681 giving it 76.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 29,866 shares traded. Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has risen 83.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SMSI News: 14/03/2018 Smith Micro 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/05/2018 – Hudson Bay Capital Buys New 3.9% Position in Smith Micro; 19/04/2018 – DJ Smith Micro Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMSI); 14/03/2018 – Smith Micro 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – Smith Micro 4Q Rev $5.73M; 01/05/2018 – Smith Micro Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Escape Motions to Resell Portfolio of Digital Art Software; 01/05/2018 – Unterberg Capital LLC Exits Position in Smith Micro; 09/05/2018 – Smith Micro 1Q Rev $5.46M; 09/05/2018 – Smith Micro 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/04/2018 – Smith Micro Short-Interest Ratio Rises 215% to 20 Days

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 11.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc sold 7,600 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock rose 8.94%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 56,100 shares with $13.55M value, down from 63,700 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $33.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $259.38. About 281,929 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IXUS, ERUS, NTES, YUMC – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NetEase Games Announces Strategic Investment in Behaviour Interactive – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IXUS, ERUS, JD, NTES: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,987.32 up 33.44 points – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Willscot, Square, Martin Marietta, NetEase and Tactile – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55 million for 27.25 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by CLSA on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

Sensato Investors Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,300 shares to 95,400 valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 58,000 shares and now owns 92,051 shares. Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) was raised too.

More notable recent Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Smith Micro Schedules Teleconference to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Smith Micro Announces Sale of its Poser® 3D Rendering & Animation Software – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI), The Stock That Slid 55% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 03/14/2019: SMSI,MDB,IDSY – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.