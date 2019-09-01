EPS for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Expected At $0.53; Rmb Capital Management Has Lowered First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position By $6.01 Million

Analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $1.06 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. SGH’s profit would be $12.09M giving it 13.40 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 178.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 190,841 shares traded. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has risen 0.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SGH News: 09/04/2018 – Smart Global: Silver Lake Investors Will Retain Certain Governance Rights; 09/04/2018 – Smart Global: Silver Lake Investors Had Controlled About 50.9% of Voting Power; 14/03/2018 – SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, AJAY SHAH, HAS AGREED TO ACCEPT FULL-TIME POSITION AS NEXT PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SMART; 22/03/2018 – SMART Global Holdings 2Q Net $36.8M; 14/03/2018 – SMART Global Holdings: Shah to Continue as Chmn; 09/04/2018 – Smart Global: Silver Lake Investors Now Control About 41.9% of Voting Power; 14/03/2018 – SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – AJAY SHAH WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – SMART Global HoldingsExecutive Chmn Ajay Shah Pres, CEO of SMART; 09/04/2018 – Smart Global: No Longer Satisfies Test to be Considered ‘Controlled Company’; 18/05/2018 – SMART Global Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 99.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 429,266 shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 134 shares with $2,000 value, down from 429,400 last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $4.84B valuation. It closed at $15.83 lastly. It is down 8.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $128.49 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Horizon National has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 16.87% above currents $15.83 stock price. First Horizon National had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 5 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 29.

Among 2 analysts covering SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SMART Global Holdings has $3000 highest and $25 lowest target. $27.67’s average target is -2.60% below currents $28.41 stock price. SMART Global Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, makes, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $647.94 million. It offers DRAM modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers, as well as DRAM integrated circuits for SmartTVs; mobile DRAM and flash products for mobile devices; and specialty DRAM modules, and embedded and removable NAND flash products. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. The firm also offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.