EPS for Sleep Number (SNBR) Expected At $0.03; Cytrx (CYTR) Shorts Raised By 1.89%

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) had an increase of 1.89% in short interest. CYTR's SI was 322,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.89% from 316,900 shares previously. With 134,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Cytrx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)'s short sellers to cover CYTR's short positions. The SI to Cytrx Corporation's float is 1.12%. The stock increased 5.25% or $0.0174 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3489. About 33,960 shares traded. CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) has declined 60.23% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) analysts expect to report $0.03 EPS on July, 24. They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter's $0.02 EPS. SNBR's profit would be $904,785 giving it 344.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Sleep Number Corporation's analysts see -96.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 289,766 shares traded. Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) has risen 20.74% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.31% the S&P500.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It designs, makes, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. It has a 19.07 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products directly to clients through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development firm specializing in oncology. The company has market cap of $11.74 million. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors.

