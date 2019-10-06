EPS for SJW Group (SJW) Expected At $0.79; Last Week Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Coverage

Analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report $0.79 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 26.85% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. SJW’s profit would be $22.29 million giving it 21.81 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, SJW Group’s analysts see 36.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.93. About 86,370 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – PRELIMINARY S-4 PROXY AND REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SJW GROUP MERGER TO BE FILED SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMBINED COMPANY WILL CONSIST OF 12 DIRECTORS; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES A NEW GO-SHOP PROVISION; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED MERGER DEAL TO REVIEW & NEGOTIATE ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED FROM THIRD PARTIES UNTIL JULY 14; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group 1Q Rev $75M; 28/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER BELIEVES SJW GROUP MERGER ‘SUPERIOR’ DEAL; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP, CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SEE DEAL ACCRETIVE TO EPS; 20/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER STILL SEES COMPLETING SJW MERGER BY YEAR END; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS

Among 2 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Paycom Software has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209’s average target is -2.47% below currents $214.29 stock price. Paycom Software had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. See Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) latest ratings:

The stock increased 2.47% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 539,261 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.25 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 80.14 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 39.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SJW Group shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 17.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Investments Inc owns 25,123 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 25,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 212,628 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Sei accumulated 8,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Management Llc holds 14,911 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.05% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) or 949,200 shares. Dimensional Fund L P invested in 0.02% or 756,303 shares. Quantbot Lp invested in 2,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clenar Muke Llc owns 19,898 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 19,330 shares. Principal Financial holds 18,693 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 323,200 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 548,948 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 0% stake.