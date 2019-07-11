EPS for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Expected At $0.99; Lifeway Foods (LWAY)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report $0.99 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. SIX’s profit would be $84.02M giving it 13.47 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $-0.82 EPS previously, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s analysts see -220.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.16 million shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B

Lifeway Foods Inc (LWAY) investors sentiment is 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 6 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 12 reduced and sold their stock positions in Lifeway Foods Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.61 million shares, down from 1.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lifeway Foods Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lifeway Foods, Inc. for 107,511 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 25,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 10,707 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 70 shares.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 15,815 shares traded. Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) has declined 45.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LWAY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lifeway Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LWAY); 30/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS – ON MAY 9, CFO JOHN WALDRON NOTIFIED OF DECISION TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE MAY 23, 2018 TO PURSUE ANOTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lifeway Foods; 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC – ON MAY 7, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH CIBC BANK USA; 15/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC LWAY.O QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.00; 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 06/03/2018 Lifeway to Showcase New Products, Release “The Kefir Cookbook” at Expo West; 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QTRLY NET SALES $26.3 MLN VS $30.2 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s History Month

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.91 million. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.