EPS for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Expected At $0.28; Last Week Zix (ZIXI) Analysts

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 29 before the open.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. SITC’s profit would be $50.55M giving it 11.79 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, SITE Centers Corp.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 453,100 shares traded. SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has risen 13.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zix Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold Zix Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Perritt Mgmt Inc has 100,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Trellus Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.26% or 20,000 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 0.56% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 382,934 shares. Menta Cap Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 26,581 shares. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Charles Schwab owns 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 389,888 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest holds 188,272 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 2.54 million shares. Mirador Cap L P holds 25,800 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 1,099 shares. Par Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $549.36 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It has a 119.16 P/E ratio. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.