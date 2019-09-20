EPS for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Expected At $0.06; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut By $533,856 Its Ww Grainger (GWW) Position

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) stake by 15.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 1,992 shares as Ww Grainger Inc (GWW)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 11,113 shares with $2.98M value, down from 13,105 last quarter. Ww Grainger Inc now has $15.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 293,530 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report $0.06 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. SIRI’s profit would be $266.99 million giving it 26.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 15.39M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals Treasury deal sought; 09/03/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Sirius Minerals, Pure Circle, Just Eat; 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Champions; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIRI); 24/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS SIRIUS XM RADIO ‘BB’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 5,508 shares to 6,602 valued at $745,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 13,667 shares and now owns 297,098 shares. Atn International Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is -2.19% below currents $292.16 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 10,402 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Edgestream Partners LP accumulated 1.55% or 51,155 shares. 2,033 are owned by Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Fruth stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.12% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 10,694 shares. Old Natl Bank In holds 0.01% or 918 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 4,579 are held by Fiduciary. Peninsula Asset Mgmt holds 1.38% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 7,287 shares. Cypress Capital accumulated 0.05% or 929 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd invested in 0.08% or 3,285 shares. Associated Banc has 854 shares.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 earnings per share, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.30M for 16.23 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.21 billion. The firm broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It has a 28.69 P/E ratio. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow clients to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.