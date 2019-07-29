EPS for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Expected At $0.66; Qorvo (QRVO) SI Decreased By 1.29%

Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 144.44% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. SBGI’s profit would be $60.29M giving it 20.15 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s analysts see 164.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 316,331 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod, sources say [19:31 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC: Acquiring 9 Television Stations From Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 03/04/2018 – Dr. David Sinclair Joins Zymo Research Corp.’s Scientific Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) had a decrease of 1.29% in short interest. QRVO’s SI was 4.35M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.29% from 4.41 million shares previously. With 1.59M avg volume, 3 days are for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s short sellers to cover QRVO’s short positions. The SI to Qorvo Inc’s float is 3.92%. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 215,541 shares traded. Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has declined 10.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical QRVO News: 23/05/2018 – QORVO INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY $126 MLN AUTHORIZED UNDER A PRIOR PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo 4Q Rev $665.4M; 29/03/2018 – Qorvo® and D-Link Collaborate to Deliver Enhanced Wi-Fi Coverage via Mesh Networks; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo 4Q EPS $1.07; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo Sees 1Q Rev $645M-$665M; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo: Dismisses KPMG as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo 4Q Adj EPS $1.07; 02/05/2018 – QORVO 4Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.05; 13/03/2018 Qorvo® Introduces lndustry’s Most Powerful GaN-on-SiC Transistor

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.79 billion. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) divisions. It has a 70.92 P/E ratio. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Among 3 analysts covering Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Qorvo had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Needham. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) on Friday, February 8 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity. The insider SMITH DAVID D bought $21.76 million.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 16.56 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.