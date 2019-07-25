EPS for SINA (SINA) Expected At $0.12; Last Week FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Coverage

Analysts expect SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 74.47% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. SINA’s profit would be $8.35 million giving it 84.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, SINA Corporation’s analysts see -73.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 268,594 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C

Among 2 analysts covering Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Faro Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Needham. See FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Gabelli Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold FARO Technologies, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.55 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 3,988 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 79,400 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 3,067 are held by Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc. Primecap Management Ca owns 1.59M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1,367 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 990,738 are owned by Paradice Inv Management Lc. Mirae Asset Invests Co owns 0.11% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 355,014 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 6,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company reported 348,129 shares. Argent Capital Limited Liability Company reported 39,085 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Co stated it has 51,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 119,306 shares traded or 17.11% up from the average. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, makes, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company has market cap of $882.55 million. The firm offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It has a 190.04 P/E ratio. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 74,932 shares. 576 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0% or 4,901 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 129,103 shares. 6,901 are owned by Natixis. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Trexquant Lp owns 13,753 shares. Thomas White Int owns 31,358 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 362,169 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 3,966 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 492,690 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 4,590 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 31,800 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 463,736 shares.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 22.6 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

Among 6 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sina had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank.