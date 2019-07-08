EPS for Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Expected At $0.14; WIX.COM LTD. – Ordinary Shares (WIX) Shorts Decreased By 1.86%

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $0.14 EPS on July, 9.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. SLP’s profit would be $2.45 million giving it 51.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Simulations Plus, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 54,535 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 27.63% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue

WIX.COM LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WIX) had a decrease of 1.86% in short interest. WIX’s SI was 2.47 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.86% from 2.52M shares previously. With 588,500 avg volume, 4 days are for WIX.COM LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WIX)’s short sellers to cover WIX’s short positions. The SI to WIX.COM LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 6.02%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 574,531 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $345,210 activity. WOLTOSZ WALTER S sold 18,500 shares worth $345,210.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold Simulations Plus, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,825 are owned by Gsa Cap Llp. 160 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,251 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 86,808 shares. Blackrock accumulated 837,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,611 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 17,620 shares. Metropolitan Life has 0.01% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 11,296 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 188,448 shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated reported 343,122 shares. 2,399 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Ranger Inv Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.65% or 424,469 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Panagora Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

More notable recent Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for June 10th – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Rise for Third Straight Week – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Simulations Plus Sets Date for 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company has market cap of $508.64 million. The firm offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics , and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It has a 70.83 P/E ratio. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEFA, TEVA, WIX, INXN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 227 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 5,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 24,200 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 5,061 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 195,538 shares in its portfolio. 2.27M were accumulated by Steadfast Capital Mgmt Lp. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 75,228 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Limited Liability Corp holds 1.63M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,188 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce, California-based fund reported 15 shares. Covey Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 24,081 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 95,634 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Co accumulated 2% or 515,324 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).