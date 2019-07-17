EPS for Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Expected At $2.98; Last Week DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Analysts

Analysts expect Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report $2.98 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $2.98 EPS. SPG’s profit would be $920.80M giving it 13.59 P/E if the $2.98 EPS is correct. After having $3.04 EPS previously, Simon Property Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $162.02. About 929,047 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Among 4 analysts covering DBV Technologies SA – American (NASDAQ:DBVT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. DBV Technologies SA – American had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The company has market cap of $738.49 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis.

More notable recent DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aimmune down 7% on cautious ICER report on peanut allergy treatments – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “3 Stocks Making Big Moves in Early Trading – Schaeffers Research” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of Pharis Mohideen, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 221,477 shares traded. DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has declined 61.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DBVT News: 27/04/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WERE EUR 234.5 MLN; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – CLOSING OF GLOBAL OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 23, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies Announces Appointment of Michel de Rosen to its Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – DBV Technologies Shows Commitment to the Development of Treatments for Food Allergies at EAACI 2018; 08/05/2018 – DBV Technologies to Present New Clinical Data from Viaskin Platform at the 2018 EAACI Meeting; 03/04/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies to Attend the 11th Kempen Life Sciences Conference; 29/05/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – VIASKIN PEANUT: AFTER THREE YEARS OF TREATMENT, RISK REDUCTION IN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGIC REACTION INCREASED TO MORE THAN 99%; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – OFFERING PRICE OF EUR 34.71 PER ORDINARY SHARE

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Mizuho downgraded Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Monday, February 25 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Mgmt holds 1.56% or 22,093 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset L P owns 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 7,237 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 447,066 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 0.42% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 338,120 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 7.35 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.18% or 205,100 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt invested in 33,411 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.26% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Td Asset Management Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 94,467 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,764 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 12,853 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $50.06 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.