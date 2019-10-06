EPS for Simmons First National (SFNC) Expected At $0.65; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $111 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -18.54% below currents $157.54 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. See Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) latest ratings:

03/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/09/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Bruyette \U0026 Woods 166.0000

31/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $119.0000 124.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $111 119.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $106 New Target: $111 Maintain

Analysts expect Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report $0.65 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.56% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. SFNC’s profit would be $62.79 million giving it 9.28 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Simmons First National Corporation’s analysts see -4.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 285,032 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES FOR $300M SUB NOTES DUE 2028; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.57; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $300 MLN OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Simmons Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $135.0M

The stock increased 2.10% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $157.54. About 548,314 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verisk to Acquire BuildFax Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AIR Worldwide Provides Annual Global View of Risk – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Announces Plans to Analyze Structured and Unstructured Electronic Health Data from MIB EHR to Develop New Life Insurance Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 44.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Simmons Bank Names Chief Digital Officer Nasdaq:SFNC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Simmons Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:SFNC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $451,553 activity. MAKRIS GEORGE JR bought 13,518 shares worth $329,603.