EPS for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Expected At $0.07; Last Week Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial had 2 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. See Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

08/01/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $54 Upgrade

Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. T_SVM’s profit would be $12.04 million giving it 11.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s analysts see 133.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 203,716 shares traded. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – MILLING OPS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME USING NO. 1 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY PENDING RESTORATION OF FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 16/04/2018 – Silvercorp Reports a Spillage Incident at the Ying Mining District; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ON APRIL 12 LEAKAGE OCCURRED NEAR BOTTOM OF BARRIER WALL PLATES FOR FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL INSIDE NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY AT YING MINING DISTRICT IS OPERATED BY COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARY, HENAN FOUND; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS – HENAN FOUND IS WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO CLEAN UP LEAKED TAILINGS IN CHONG-YANG CREEK AND RESTORE FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $47.0 Million, $0.28 Per Share, for Fiscal 2018; 01/05/2018 – Silvercorp Announces Resumption of Milling Operations

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $550.40 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 514,939 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V had bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $46,852 was made by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28. POLLITT BYRON H JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255 on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,158 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated. Sei Co reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 198,336 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 113,525 shares. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 522,364 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Snow Capital Mngmt L P stated it has 755,110 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. 953,354 are owned by Legal & General Gp Inc Public Ltd Liability Com. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.42M shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 13,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Group Inc owns 10,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 5.17M shares.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.15 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 18.66 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.