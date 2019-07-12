EPS for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Expected At $0.05; Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lowered Masco (MAS) Stake

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 22.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 14,300 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 49,310 shares with $1.94M value, down from 63,610 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 1.34 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. SVM’s profit would be $8.36 million giving it 12.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. It closed at $2.49 lastly. It is down 22.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ONLY A SMALL AMOUNT OF TAILINGS WAS LEAKED DOWNSTREAM TO CHONG-YANG CREEK; 28/05/2018 – Silvercorp Declares Increased Dividend; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY AT YING MINING DISTRICT IS OPERATED BY COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARY, HENAN FOUND; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO PERSONAL INJURY WAS INCURRED FROM LEAKAGE AT YING MINING DISTRICT OPERATED BY CO’S SUBSIDIARY; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ON APRIL 12 LEAKAGE OCCURRED NEAR BOTTOM OF BARRIER WALL PLATES FOR FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL INSIDE NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – DUE TO INCIDENT, MILLING OPERATIONS AT THE SITE ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP-MILLING CAPACITY OF HENAN FOUND ABOUT 25% OVER MINING CAPACITY TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MILLING OPS TO HAVE MINIMAL OVERALL PRODUCTION IMPACT; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $47.0 Million, $0.28 Per Share, for Fiscal 2018; 01/05/2018 – Silvercorp Resumes Milling Ops at Ying Mine; 01/05/2018 – Silvercorp Announces Resumption of Milling Operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.11, from 2.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 36.53 million shares or 7.00% more from 34.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0% in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). Millennium Limited Liability has 34,133 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2.98 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 307,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 344,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). Legal And General Group Public Limited Co holds 5,480 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for 141,800 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) or 19,157 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 500,226 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 115,501 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for 22,000 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). Asset holds 0.01% in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) or 28,524 shares.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $416.25 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.

Among 7 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Nomura. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. SunTrust maintained the shares of MAS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Whittier Of Nevada reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 0.51% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 15,371 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 58,782 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 3,327 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc holds 0.05% or 9,070 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com stated it has 818,244 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 169,100 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 204,017 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cadence Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 19,855 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp stated it has 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 81,178 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8,121 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 2,103 shares to 97,612 valued at $42.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 27,543 shares and now owns 252,669 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) was raised too.