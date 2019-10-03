EPS for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Expected At $0.04; Schwab Charles Investment Management Decreased Popular (BPOP) Holding

Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. T_SVM’s profit would be $6.72M giving it 34.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 406,098 shares traded. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – DUE TO INCIDENT, MILLING OPERATIONS AT THE SITE ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED; 28/05/2018 – Silvercorp Declares Increased Dividend; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS – HENAN FOUND IS WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO CLEAN UP LEAKED TAILINGS IN CHONG-YANG CREEK AND RESTORE FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $47.0 Million, $0.28 Per Share, for Fiscal 2018; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Metals 4Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO PERSONAL INJURY WAS INCURRED FROM LEAKAGE AT YING MINING DISTRICT OPERATED BY CO’S SUBSIDIARY; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ONLY A SMALL AMOUNT OF TAILINGS WAS LEAKED DOWNSTREAM TO CHONG-YANG CREEK

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 304,260 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $914.95 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 22.71 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

