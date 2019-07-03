EPS for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) Expected At $1.39; BASF SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (BFFAF) Shorts Decreased By 1.6%

BASF SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BFFAF) had a decrease of 1.6% in short interest. BFFAF’s SI was 988,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.6% from 1.00 million shares previously. With 3,600 avg volume, 275 days are for BASF SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BFFAF)’s short sellers to cover BFFAF’s short positions. It closed at $72.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to report $1.39 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $1.19 EPS change or 595.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. SBOW’s profit would be $16.32M giving it 2.33 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 2.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 10,773 shares traded. SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has declined 43.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SBOW News: 10/04/2018 – SilverBow at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 08/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources 1Q Rev $52.8M; 22/03/2018 SilverBow Resources to Participate at IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES 1Q EPS 72C; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 175 TO 195 MMCFE/D; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – QTRLY NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 161 MLN CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT PER DAY (“MMCFE/D”); 24/04/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Stephens 2018 Energy Executive Summit; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – REITERATING FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $245 TO $265 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company has market cap of $65.03 billion. It operates through five divisions: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

More notable recent BASF SE (OTCMKTS:BFFAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BASF: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BASF: 5% Dividend For A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BASF – Consider Owning This German ~5% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about BASF SE (OTCMKTS:BFFAF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BASF: Potential Benefits From The IPO Of Wintershall DEA – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bayer AG: A Good Opportunity To Buy The Dips – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

More notable recent SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Eni VP Andrew Lees to Keynote EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 14, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 11-14, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The company has market cap of $151.84 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 1.85 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017.