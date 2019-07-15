EPS for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Expected At $0.49; Unit (UNT) Sentiment Is 1.27

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 28.99% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. SLAB’s profit would be $21.24 million giving it 54.13 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s analysts see 36.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.09. About 195,606 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c

Unit Corp (UNT) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 81 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 64 sold and reduced stakes in Unit Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 46.84 million shares, down from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Unit Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 45 Increased: 55 New Position: 26.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Thursday, January 31 to “Hold”.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal analog intensive integrated circuits in the United States, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. The firm offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; and wireless connectivity devices comprising a range of integrated and low power transceivers, as well as sensor products, including optical and relative humidity/temperature sensors. It has a 74.61 P/E ratio. It also provides broadcast products, including TV tuners and demodulators, and automotive radio tuners, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $87,740 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $87,740 was made by BOCK WILLIAM G on Friday, February 15.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 285,680 shares traded. Unit Corporation (UNT) has declined 47.03% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN SUPERIOR PIPELINE FOR $300M; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP PRODUCTION VIEW UNCHANGED; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Reduces/ Maximum Credit Amount to $475 Million From $875 Million; 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corporation Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – DEAL FOR CASH PROCEEDS OF $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP -SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $54,779 activity.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation for 908,316 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owns 307,823 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 0.67% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,172 shares.

Analysts await Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.21 per share. UNT’s profit will be $6.66M for 16.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Unit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $445.41 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.