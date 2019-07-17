EPS for Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Expected At $0.54; Hightower Advisors Has Lowered By $2.57 Million Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 76.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 15,307 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock rose 19.15%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 4,693 shares with $792,000 value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $5.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $166.24. About 247,289 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. SLGN’s profit would be $59.76M giving it 14.07 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Silgan Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 398,974 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 15.04 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Silgan Holdings Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.16M are held by Bank Of Mellon. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd reported 34,300 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 145,700 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 46 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.03% or 61,054 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 6,015 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,048 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Limited Com. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup invested in 27,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Management has 75,949 shares. Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 116,165 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 57,122 shares to 192,878 valued at $15.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares Tr (QLD) stake by 33,900 shares and now owns 44,860 shares. Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of GWPH in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7.

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 89.68% or $1.13 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.26% EPS growth.

