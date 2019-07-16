EPS for Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) Expected At $-0.14; Saturna Capital Has Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position

Analysts expect Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 44.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Sigma Labs, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 12,776 shares traded. Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) has declined 8.58% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 6,623 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 1.69M shares with $91.35M value, up from 1.69M last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $248.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company has market cap of $14.55 million. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,080 shares to 482,049 valued at $128.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stake by 4,492 shares and now owns 980,508 shares. Harris (NYSE:HRS) was reduced too.