EPS for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT) Expected At $0.05; 1 Analysts Bullish Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG)

Analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. T_SMT’s profit would be $8.16M giving it 9.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Sierra Metals Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 7,800 shares traded. Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Key Energy Services has $5 highest and $2.75 lowest target. $3.88’s average target is 22.78% above currents $3.16 stock price. Key Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Seaport Global. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. See Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $2.75 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 161,488 shares traded. Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has declined 81.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KEG News: 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Chief Fincl Officer Marshall Dodson Named Interim CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROBERT DRUMMOND NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation and Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Rev $125.3M; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS CEO RESIGNATION & NAMES INTERIM CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES: CEO RESIGNATION, NAMES INTERIM CEO; 16/03/2018 KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC KEG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH HOLD; TARGET PRICE $17; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services President, CEO Robert Drummond Resigned to Pursue Another Opportunity Effective May 11; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – DRUMMOND WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN ON KEY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig well servicing contractor. The company has market cap of $64.45 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International divisions.

Sierra Metals Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. The company has market cap of $315.06 million. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It has a 37.84 P/E ratio. The firm holds 81.84% interest in the Yauricocha Mine, a polymetallic deposit located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

