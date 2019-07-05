EPS for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Expected At $0.55; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Increased Centerstate Bks Fla (CSFL) Position By $2.02 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (CSFL) stake by 33.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 87,852 shares as Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (CSFL)’s stock declined 13.66%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 352,963 shares with $8.40 million value, up from 265,111 last quarter. Centerstate Bks Fla Inc now has $3.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 203,451 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.77% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. BSRR’s profit would be $8.41M giving it 12.10 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Sierra Bancorp’s analysts see -5.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 9,874 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 4.71% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 14/03/2018 – Lexington Wastewater Management Upgrades Life Safety Systems With Sierra Monitor Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nevada Power, Sierra Pacific And Nv Energy, Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE – SIERRA TIMESHARE CONDUIT RECEIVABLES FUNDING Il, LLC, UNIT OF CO, RENEWED ITS SECURITIZED TIMESHARE RECEIVABLES CONDUIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 1.292B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 7.25%; 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 44.625B Leones 364-day Bills at Yield 23.29%; 31/03/2018 – Sierra Leone heads to the polls to seek successor to Koroma; 25/05/2018 – PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD PRAJ.NS – CO ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF STEP SUBSIDIARY-PRAJ INDUSTRIES (SIERRA LEONE); 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT WILL BE SWORN IN ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING OFFICIAL PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS – CHIEF JUSTICE; 05/04/2018 – Opposition leader sworn in as Sierra Leone president after run-off

Since January 25, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.03 million activity. Shares for $194,743 were bought by Olague Michael. 1,000 Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) shares with value of $26,790 were bought by EVANS ROBB. Dutto Laurence S also bought $13,430 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) shares.

More notable recent Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Sierra Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BSRR) Share Price Gain of 61% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BSRR vs. CVBF: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BSRR vs. CVBF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Sierra Bancorp shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.83 million shares or 1.96% more from 7.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 577,263 are held by Vanguard Grp. 7,960 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 0% or 61,087 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 143,062 shares stake. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 25,924 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 4,469 shares. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0% or 11,366 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 185 shares. Walthausen Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). 22,090 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Fmr Ltd holds 132,113 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 142,300 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 3,105 shares.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of the Sierra that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company has market cap of $406.97 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, sweep accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans.