EPS for Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Expected At $-0.71; Centerstate Banks (CSFL)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report $-0.71 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.74% from last quarter’s $-0.73 EPS. After having $-0.91 EPS previously, Sientra, Inc.’s analysts see -21.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 608,134 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015

Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 115 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 83 reduced and sold holdings in Centerstate Banks Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 76.23 million shares, up from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Centerstate Banks Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 61 Increased: 83 New Position: 32.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 4.29% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation for 586,195 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 680,761 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ota Financial Group L.P. has 2.78% invested in the company for 71,382 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 2.59% in the stock. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 352,963 shares.

The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 569,077 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It has a 12.67 P/E ratio. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 2.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $66.61M for 11.18 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Sientra had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 19. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $307.59 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.