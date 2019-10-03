EPS for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Expected At $-0.28; 1 Analysts Covering Packaging of America (PKG)

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging Corp of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -3.93% below currents $102.35 stock price. Packaging Corp of America had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Stephens downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target in Friday, April 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of PKG in report on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. See Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $89.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $106 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $109.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to report $-0.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Shopify Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $310.36. About 2.20 million shares traded. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 114.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 30/05/2018 – Shopify Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 20/03/2018 – FLEXE announces integration with Shopify that provides merchants instant access to a flexible, nationwide eCommerce fulfillment; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce also leading to new formats of stores and sellers. Square and Shopify driving growth – and so is social media, enabling personalization and more efficient product discovery; 01/05/2018 – Shopify 1Q Rev $214.3M; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY: TRANSITION TO CLOUD WILL INCREASE SUBSCRIPTION COSTS; 01/05/2018 – Shopify Sees 2018 Operating Loss $105M-$110M; 08/05/2018 – SHOP: Lutke announces that Shopify is launching in multiple languages, in a push to go global; 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note; 27/03/2018 – DeepMarkit Launches Gamify for All Platforms; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $102.35. About 1.22M shares traded or 34.79% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold Packaging Corporation of America shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.32% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Hendley owns 8,545 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 19,602 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1.08M shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 4,800 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Gulf National Bank (Uk) owns 19,966 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 5,414 shares stake. Alphamark Limited Liability holds 1.5% or 35,902 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Company has 4,450 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 35,492 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,153 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 31,614 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 0.02% or 413 shares.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.73 billion. The Company’s platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and clients in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011.