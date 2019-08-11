EPS for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Expected At $0.80; Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake By $3.40 Million

Analysts expect Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. SCVL’s profit would be $11.75 million giving it 7.40 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 360,213 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 55.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 66,620 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 52,388 shares with $2.71 million value, down from 119,008 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $38.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 3.71M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 5.37M shares worth $265.23 million.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.64 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DAL in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $347.88 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. As of November 16, 2017, the firm operated 424 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.