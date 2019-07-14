EPS for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) Expected At $0.45; Corda Investment Management Decreased Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Stake

Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) to report $0.45 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SHLX’s profit would be $104.97 million giving it 11.79 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -4.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 542,226 shares traded. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has declined 11.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLX News: 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – SHELL’S OWNERSHIP IN AMBERJACK PIPELINE COMPANY IS COMPRISED OF 75% OF AMBERJACK SERIES A & 50% OF AMBERJACK SERIES B; 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream: Zydeco Pipeline Expected to Resume Normal Operations This Week; 10/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Largest Acquisition to Date; 10/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners Says Interest Comprised of 75% Amberjack Series A and 50% of Amberjack Series B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Shell Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLX); 26/04/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS CASH DISTRIBUTION 34.8C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares 4.5% Increase in Quarterly Distribution; 19/03/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM EXPECTS NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC REVISION; 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream Completes Integrity Project for Zydeco Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NO MATERIAL IMPACT EXPECTED FROM FERC TAX POLICY REVISION – CONFERENCE CALL

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Deere & Co Com (DE) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 3,695 shares as Deere & Co Com (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 166,257 shares with $26.57M value, down from 169,952 last quarter. Deere & Co Com now has $52.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.27 million shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Among 2 analysts covering Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shell Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. The Company’s crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system to Texas and Louisiana; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline that transports medium sour crude from producers in eastern Garden Bank and Keathley Canyon blocks; and Odyssey pipeline system covering approximately 106-miles, which transports crude oil in the offshore eastern Gulf of Mexico to markets in Louisiana. It has a 11.95 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in a 367-mile Gulf of Mexico offshore pipeline that transports crude oil to Texas and Louisiana; a 71-mile crude oil pipeline that provides transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico; and Endymion pipeline system, an 89-mile crude oil pipeline that offers transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf stake by 18,900 shares to 864,422 valued at $21.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Com stake by 293,976 shares and now owns 336,145 shares. Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp Etf was raised too.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by May John C II on Thursday, January 17.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11 million for 14.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Deere had 22 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 20 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, May 20. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Monday, June 17. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”.

